Police investigating after reports of multiple gunshots in Cambridge

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Cambridge Police are investigating after multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Hurley Street and Charles Street, officials said.

According to a tweet from police, a vehicle was reportedly seen in the vicinity, driving towards Somerville.

Cambridge police remain active in the area.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or via text message to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

