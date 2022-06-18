Police investigating after reports of multiple gunshots in Cambridge

Cambridge Police are investigating after multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Hurley Street and Charles Street, officials said.

The Cambridge Police are conducting an active investigation after there were reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley Street and Charles Street today at approximately 12:30 p.m.



There are no known victims at this time. There have been no arrests made at this time. pic.twitter.com/qErqCVbKo5 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 18, 2022

According to a tweet from police, a vehicle was reportedly seen in the vicinity, driving towards Somerville.

Cambridge police remain active in the area.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or via text message to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

