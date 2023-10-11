Police investigating after reports of shooter at South Fulton Christian school
South Fulton police and other agencies are at a Christian school after reports of a shooter in the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm they were called to Arlington Christian School on Ridge Road to reports of a person with a gun on campus.
Details on what happened at the school are unclear.
School employees told Channel 2 Action News there were threats of a shooter outside of the school.
Investigators say no one was injured and all staff and students of the school are accounted for.
There is no word on possible suspects.
