Police investigating after reports of shooter at South Fulton Christian school

South Fulton police and other agencies are at a Christian school after reports of a shooter in the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm they were called to Arlington Christian School on Ridge Road to reports of a person with a gun on campus.

Details on what happened at the school are unclear.

Channel 2 Action News crews are heading to the school. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

School employees told Channel 2 Action News there were threats of a shooter outside of the school.

Investigators say no one was injured and all staff and students of the school are accounted for.

There is no word on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: