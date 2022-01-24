Police investigating reports of a shooting Monday in Gulfport, 2 men shot in Gautier

Police are investigating shootings Monday in Gautier and Gulfport.

A post on social media at about 2 p.m. said Gulfport Police are at a shooting near Rippy Road and Jeff Road.

That area is east of U.S. 49 and north of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Police were asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

Gautier Police posted on Facebook Monday morning that they were alerted by an unknown 911 call about a shooting. Police were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to Rue de Courmont street, which is south of Martin Bluff Road.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, according to police. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment and their identity is being withheld during the active investigation.

The Sun Herald will update this report when more details are available.