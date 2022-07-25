Woman shot by Dallas police at Love Field airport after she fired handgun in terminal

(NBC5 )

A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after a 37-year-old female was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning.

He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”

Police say that the officer “engaged” the suspect and she was shot in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and then to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to officials.

Dallas Love Field is located around six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and is a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Max Geron, the police chief from Rockwall, Texas, was at the airport as a passenger and took to Twitter to confirm the shooting.

“Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.” he tweeted.

Chief Geron told NBC 5 that he and his family had been going through security at the airport when they heard gunfire.

He said that the shots came from near a baggage or ticket counter and that TSA agents quickly moved passengers into secure areas as law enforcement responded.

The police chief said he was told by TSA that “the shooter was down” and they were then evacuated from the airport terminal to an outdoor location.

A ground stop is in place at the airport with all planes that have landed being held on the apron and not allowed to taxi to gates. Inbound flights to the airport have also been temporarily paused.

Passengers took to Twitter to post videos of the scenes inside the airport.