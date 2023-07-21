RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating a local man's fatal shooting.

Officers found Robert Anthony Hill, a 32-year-old Richmond resident, suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds" in the 100 block of North 34th Street about 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by Richmond Fire Department medics.

Police had been sent to the area after dispatchers received reports of "people shooting guns," according to a release from Curt Leverton, a Richmond police captain.

Witnesses said shots were fired by two men, dressed in black and wearing masks, according to the release. They were last seen fleeing in a four-door car, which was black or dark blue, with chrome-colored wheels.

Investigators "processed the scene," the release said, with bullet strikes being found in multiple buildings and a vehicle.

Anyone with related video or information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

In addition to Richmond police and fire department medics, Wayne County sheriff's deputies and the county coroner responded to the scene.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Police investigating Richmond man's fatal shooting