RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police on Monday night were investigating a local woman's shooting.

According to a news release, officers about 6:45 p.m. responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hunt Street.

Police said Melinda Sue Johnson, 30, had suffered a "minor gunshot wound to the left side of her upper torso," and was transported by ambulance to Reid Hospital.

Her wound was not life threatening, according to the release, and reportedly stemmed from a "domestic dispute."

A dark van carrying several people and "a subject on a moped" left the scene before officers arrived, according to Curt Leverton, a Richmond police captain.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police investigating Richmond woman's shooting