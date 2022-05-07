‘He passed the pharmacist a note and robbed us;’ 2 area Walgreens report robberies Friday

Two Dayton area Walgreens reported being robbed Friday afternoon.

A sergeant with Montgomery County dispatch told us that they received a call at 1:25 p.m. from the Walgreens on Salem Avenue saying that a man tried to rob them.

In a 911 call, the caller told dispatchers that a man passed them a note saying its a robbery and requesting specific narcotics.

The caller described the man as wearing a black hoodie with a white mask and black pants with a red stripe down the side.

The man did not take any medications, according to the call.

Later in the afternoon at around 3:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call from another Walgreens on Hoover Avenue of a similar robbery.

In the 911 call, the caller told dispatch that a man had passed the pharmacist a note.

The note, similar to the note passed in the Salem Ave robbery, had stated that “this is a robbery” and that he had a gun.

The man the caller described had many similarities to the suspect in the robbery attempt earlier that afternoon — a black hoodie and a white mask.

But unlike the previous robbery, the caller said the man took a partial bottle of promethazine, a medication used to treat allergies, and a small bottle of the narcotic oxycodone.

The robberies are listed as associated in an incident report obtained by News Center 7.

We are working to learn if any suspects are in custody are what charges they face.



