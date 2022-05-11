Police investigating robbery at 7-Eleven store in Merced

Authorities are investigating a robbery that occurred a 7-Eleven store in Merced on Tuesday.

At about 10:56 p.m., a lone person entered the 7-Eleven located at 2255 East Gerard Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release. After multiple customers left the store, the person reportedly approached clerk and demanded money.

Police said the robber appeared to have an object under a sweatshirt which the employee believed was a gun.

After receiving the money, the robber fled the scene on foot and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a gray long sleeved shirt wrapped around his face, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.