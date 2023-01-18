Police investigating robbery at Huber Heights bank, suspect not in custody

Huber Heights Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Key Bank on Chambersburg Road to reports of a robbery.

Police said a man in black clothes and a black mask covering everything but his eyes demanded cash from the tellers.

A weapon was not displayed.

When officers got on the scene the man had already run away in an unknown direction.

Officers set up a perimeter and asked for a K-9 to help search for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

No one at the bank was hurt during the alleged robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation by police.

We will update this story as we learn more.



