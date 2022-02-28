Police investigating robbery at Old Orchard Beach convenience store

Feb. 28—Old Orchard Beach police are looking for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven Convenience store on Saco Avenue late Saturday night.

The robber, who claimed he was carrying a gun and threatened the clerk, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release issued by Capt. David Hemingway. The suspect wore dark clothing and a black, disposable, face mask. Police said he had tattoos on his face.

The store clerk, who was alone at the time of the robbery, was not injured. The robber is believed to have fled in a vehicle that was parked near the store.

Police described him as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt, hooded sweatshirt and long black coat. Video surveillance evidence of the robbery has not been released yet. The robbery took place around 11:26 p.m.

Anyone with information about the robber is being asked to contact Old Orchard Beach Police at 207-934-4911.