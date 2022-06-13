Police investigating robbery outside of Miamisburg bank

Police are investigating reports of a robbery outside of a Miamisburg bank on Monday.

Police responded to the Farmers & Merchants Bank just after 9:40 a.m. on reports of at least one customer being robbed outside of the bank, according to an incident report.

In a 911 obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a man reported a woman was robbed by two men.

“One of our patrons was walking into the bank and she just got robbed,” the 911 caller said.

Miamisburg Police Sgt. Jon Thompson said that the suspects, armed with handguns, took a bank bag with a small amount of cash from the customer as she exited a car to enter the bank.

The incident report described the suspects as two men in red and yellow masks, black shirts, black pants and sunglasses.

The suspects were reported to be in a white SUV. Another 911 caller told dispatchers that drove away from the scene toward West Carrollton.

The victim was injured in the incident, according to the report.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.