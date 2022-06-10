Police investigating robbery and bomb threat in South Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a robbery and bomb threat in South Seattle on Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 6:30 a.m. on June 10, a man approached a clerk at a gas station in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

The man claimed to have an explosive device and demanded money.

The man then fled the gas station and threw the “device” into an near the station’s gas pumps.

Arriving officers blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of Rainier Avenue South from Martin Luther King Jr. Way South to South McClellan Street as they investigated the incident.

Arson Bomb Squad soon arrived and determined the “device” to be not dangerous.