Police investigating robbery in Southeast Rochester

Jun. 17—A Rochester man was injured after robbers reportedly attacked him from behind and struck him several times on the head and in the face before stealing his keys.

The 54-year-old man was taken taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by a Rochester police officer for his injuries, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man reported that he was walking around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to the mosque in 300 block of 14th Street Southeast when he was attacked. The man said his keys were taken from him by two unknown people.

He was unable to provide a good description of the pair, but said he believed they ran toward an apartment complex nearby.

The incident is under investigation.