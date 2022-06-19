Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting death in North Austin

Austin Police Department

One man was dead and two others were in serious condition after a Saturday afternoon shooting in a motel parking lot in North Austin.

Responding to a 911 call, Austin police arrived at 4:55 p.m. to the parking lot of a Motel 6 at 7100 N. Interstate 35, where two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of the men later died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

Another man left the scene and was found later that afternoon at 45th Street and Airport Boulevard with gunshot wounds and also was taken to a hospital, Austin police officer Michael Bullock said.

"Some sort of disturbance was likely that led up to this incident," and at some point multiple firearms from multiple people emerged, Bullock said.

The relationship between the people and the number of weapons involved were under investigation, Bullock said, adding that police believed everyone involved in the incident had been found. Officers were investigating inside the motel and the parking lot Saturday afternoon.

"This area in particular is a hot spot for us for sure," Bullock said, noting that police are not able to do regular patrols of the area due to staffing shortages.

"With the resources we have, we always do the best that we can," he said. "Right now we are very call-driven. Responding to 911 calls is about what we are able to handle right now. "

People with information on this incident can call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers 512-472-8477. Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

