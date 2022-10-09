Police investigating scene of fatal double-shooting in Kingston

Police are investigating the scene of a fatal double shooting in Kingston.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street house at approximately 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.

A 45-year-old male was found outside of the home with an apparent fatal gunshot wound while a 45-year-old female was found inside the residence also suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Kingston and Massachusetts State Police have launched a formal investigation.

Police have deemed that the incident was not random and there is no threat to public safety.

