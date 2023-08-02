Police investigation leads to search at home in south Sherrills Ford

Channel 9 is looking into a police investigation that’s underway Wednesday in a neighborhood south of Sherrills Ford.

Police could be seen going in and out of a home before noon as Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead.

The Mooresville Police Department said it is hosting a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give details on “warrants executed earlier.”

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was the only reporter at the scene after getting the tip of the investigation. We’re working on confirming additional details.

This article will be updated when police give an update on Wednesday.

This is a developing crime story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: No foul play in Cornelius teen’s drowning death at SC lake, officials say)



