Police investigating second fatal shooting in 24 hours in Lynn

Police are investigating a second fatal shooting in Lynn less than 24 hours after 7 people were shot early Saturday morning.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, Lynn police received a 911 call at around 11 p.m. for reports of a male being shot on Lincoln Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The investigation is ongoing by Lynn Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigation shows this does not appear to be a random act of violence and is not believed to be related to the shooting that happened on Essex Street earlier on September 2nd.

The shooting on Lincoln Street is about half a mile away from the shooting on Essex Street on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW