Police investigating security breach at Westmont high school

Dec. 10—Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop superintendent, said in a statement Friday that the high school "did not receive a threat, nor was there a weapon on campus" in regard to an ongoing police investigation involving a security breach Tuesday.

According to school officials, the Upper Yoder Police Department is investigating an incident in which a student from a different district was provided access to the high school building by a Westmont student.

"The behavior is considered serious and must be handled as such," Mitchell said.

Administrators learned of the security breach on Wednesday and said they are cooperating with authorities.

The student who gained access to the building is a juvenile who is now in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Our students and employees were not in danger, but the recent violent acts in Michigan remind us that we all need to remain vigilant to keep one another safe," Mitchell said in a separate statement.

There were no reported issues when the student was allowed access to the school.

Mitchell said students should tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something suspicious or access the Safe2Say app through district-sponsored technology. That resource is also available at www.whsd.org.

Upper Yoder police are working with additional law enforcement agencies and in collaboration with the Cambria County District Attorney's office to review the findings of the investigation, according to the Westmont release.

As a precaution, an Upper Yoder officer was present at the high school on Thursday and Friday.

