Police investigating after security guard shot, wounded in Greenwood

Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood that left a 50-year-old man in critical condition on Friday.

Just before 6 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report that a security guard had been shot in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police began first aid on the victim before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers that the security guard was attempting to stop a man who had thrown a rock at a window of a nearby bank when he was shot.

The man shot the victim four times at close range, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers searched the area for a potential suspect, but no arrests were made.

The victim remains at Harborview Medical Center as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.