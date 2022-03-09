Police investigating separate drive-by shootings

Mar. 9—Detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department are investigating separate drive-by shootings incidents in recent days.

The latest shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to Milledgeville Police Department Maj. Linc Boyer.

"We responded to the area of Swint Avenue, South Wayne Street and Caraker Avenue all come together," Boyer told The Union-Recorder. "Initially, we responded to the area for a vehicle crash. But the call later was upgraded to a vehicle crash, which was possibly caused by a shooting."

The crash involved three vehicles. One of the vehicles was a van, while the other two were cars.

"One of the vehicles was damaged by gunfire," Boyer said.

The damaged car was a black Kia Fortier, the police commander said.

A woman sustained what was described as minor injuries in the crash.

No one was reportedly struck by gunfire.

"The offender's vehicle fled from the scene before police arrived," Boyer said. "The two subjects in the Kia Fortier also fled on foot before officers got there."

The other shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. last Thursday, Boyer said, on the 1800 block of Northridge Drive.

"The apartment there was struck multiple times by gunshots," Boyer said.

Officers and detectives found between four and five shell casings at the scene.

"But the residence was struck a lot more than that," Boyer said.

Only one gun is believed to have been used in the shooting, an AK-47 rifle.