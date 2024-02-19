Police investigating serious crashes Sunday that left 3 in critical condition

In one of the crashes Sunday, officers responded near Albion Road and Byng Avenue where the driver of a Jeep was trying to change lanes, lost control of the vehicle and drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians. (Aizick Grimman/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police are investigating three separate crashes Sunday that have left three people — a pedestrian, a cyclist and a motorcycle rider — fighting for their lives.

In less than five hours on Sunday, police responded to calls where two pedestrians were hit by a driver, where one cyclist was hit by two drivers, one of whom fled, and where a motorcycle collided with a car.

The first call came in around 4:51 p.m. Police responded to Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road in Scarborough where a Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Subaru sedan in the intersection while the car was turning left onto Birkdale Road, according to a news release issued Monday.

The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries, police say. Police have not shared the age or gender of the motorcycle rider.

Minutes later, around 4:56 p.m., police were called to the other side of the city for reports of a car crashing into a house in Rexdale, according to a news release issued Monday.

One of the people on the sidewalk was dragged and pinned under the car, suffering life threatening injuries, police say. The other pedestrian suffered non life threatening injuries, as did the driver and a passenger of the Jeep.

Police say officers responded to crash near Albion Road and Byng Avenue where the driver of a Jeep was trying to change lanes, lost control of the vehicle and drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians.

One of the people on the sidewalk was dragged and pinned under the car, suffering life threatening injuries, police say. The other pedestrian suffered non life threatening injuries, as did the driver and a passenger of the Jeep. Police have not shared the age or gender of the person in critical condition.

The Jeep then appears to have crashed into the front steps of a home, according to images from the scene.

The call for the cyclist hit by two drivers came Sunday night, around 8:21 p.m., police say. Officers responded to the ramp connecting Bloor Street with Bayview Avenue.

A 19-year-old woman was riding her bike when she veered into the path of a driver behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4, who police say couldn't avoid her.

A 19-year-old woman was riding her bike on Bayview Avenue in the centre lane that divides eastbound and westbound traffic, according to a news release police issued Monday. She then veered into the path of a Toyota RAV4, whose driver police say couldn't avoid hitting the cyclist who was then thrown into the road. Police say they don't know why the biker swerved into traffic.

A driver directly behind the Toyota was able to avoid the biker, police say, but another driver hit her as she lay on the road. That driver was believed to be in a Mercedes SUV but police say they fled the scene.

The cyclist is in critical condition.