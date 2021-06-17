One dead, 12 injured including 3 who were shot, during 8 incidents across Arizona's West Valley

One dead, 12 injured including 3 who were shot, during 8 incidents across Arizona's West Valley
Kelly McLaughlin,Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
police tape
Police tape. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Peoria Police Department said several shootings happened in Arizona's West Valley on Thursday.

  • One suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

  • Four people were shot, including one victim who died. Others sustained additional injuries, police said.

One person was shot and killed, three others were shot, and nine others were injured on Thursday across eight separate incidents across Arizona's West Valley, the Peoria Police Department said in a press conference on Thursday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, multiple police departments in Arizona said they were investigating "several shootings" in the Phoenix metropolitan area on Thursday.

The shooting incidents spanned roughly 1 hour and 39 minutes, police said, and one suspect was taken into custody in Surprise, Arizona.

Surprise PD told a local news outlet that two people were shot at one location, and both were transported to the hospital with injuries. One victim is in critical condition.

At least nine were admitted to Banner Health facilities, hospital officials told CNN. It's unclear how those victims were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

