Police investigating several thefts in Westmoreland County parks

The Westmoreland County Park Police Department is investigating several thefts they say are happening in all county parks.

“For a long time it was unlocked cars, and now it’s escalated. Forced entry wasn’t the norm for a long time, and now it is,” said Chief Henry Fontana with the Park police.

Car owners are coming back to find their windows shattered and their possessions and personal information gone.

Police say these brazen acts are happening in broad daylight.

“People come here with their families to do fun activities and have a good time and then you go back to your car and realize everything is gone. It’s pretty horrible I think,” said park goer Erica Jordan.

Just a few days ago, police say a white woman drove a Dodge Charger, possibly a rental, to a Greensburg federal credit union and fraudulently withdrew $1,400.

Police say the information the suspect used, including a driver’s license, was all stolen from a county park smash and grab.

Police say they’re currently investigating numerous locations where stolen personal information was used in an attempt to purchase items.

The thought of these crimes is unnerving for many, but for others, they’re using this opportunity as a teachable moment.

“Now I think I’ll start locking it because of you bringing awareness to me, because we come here all the time,” said Tawna Derpree.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact Patrolman Steven Fontana with the Westmoreland County Park Police at (724) 830-3567 or sfontana@co.westmoreland.pa.us or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers Parents plead guilty to fatally poisoning baby with methadone in 2020 VIDEO: Local doctor discusses warning signs after Enterovirus D-68 detected in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts