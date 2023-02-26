Police investigating sexual assault that happened at Pitt, asking public for more information

Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect.

Authorities say the sexual assault happened at the Bridge of Forbes apartment complex in Oakland on Saturday between 12 and 2:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect told the victim his name was Damien and say they have a limited description at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 or Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4 arrested after model Abby Choi’s dismembered body discovered in Hong Kong4 arrested after model Abby Choi’s dismembered body discovered in Hong Kong Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood Semi driver killed after truck overturns in Georges Township VIDEO: Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Cameron Salmon DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts