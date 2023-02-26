Police investigating sexual assault that happened at Pitt, asking public for more information

WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect.

Authorities say the sexual assault happened at the Bridge of Forbes apartment complex in Oakland on Saturday between 12 and 2:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect told the victim his name was Damien and say they have a limited description at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 or Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.

