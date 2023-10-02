Police investigating sexual assault on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

The University of North Carolina Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that was reported at a campus dorm in Chapel Hill Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the McClinton Residence Hall, according to reports from WTVD.

Police said the suspect followed the victim into the residence hall lobby and stairwell, groped them, and left the building through the lobby stairwell.

WTVD said this incident occurred less than a week after two students were sexually assaulted in a dorm at North Carolina Central University. One person was arrested in connection with that case.

