Police investigating Shalon Wilson's death over the weekend

Breckenridge police are seeking information about the death of Shalon Wilson, 47, who was found deceased in her backyard Sunday night, according to a media release.

Anyone with information for the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Breckenridge Police Department at 254-559-2211.

Police responded to the 400 block of North Parks Street around 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a medical call involving a gunshot wound, according to a media release.

Crime scene investigation

Officers met with the deceased's father who reported she was in the backyard of her residence.

The Stephens County justice of the peace was called to the scene, and Wilson's body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Shalon Wilson of Breckenridge found dead, police investigate