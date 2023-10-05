Police investigating shooting of 16-year-old in Hartford

A teenager was shot in Hartford late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 9:48 p.m. in the area of 46 Henry St. where patrol officers responded and found the victim, 16, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Hartford Police Department. The teen was taken in an ambulance to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and took over the investigation.

Police said they are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).