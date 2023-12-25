Police investigating shooting of 20-year-old found dead inside car in East Nashville

Nashville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old found dead in East Nashville.

The body of Mac Lewis Page was discovered before 10 a.m. Dec. 24 behind the wheel of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release Sunday night. Page was found in the 2600 block of Pennington Avenue, a residential street in East Nashville, police said.

Police believe the shooting occurred during the night outside an abandoned duplex, and that Page drove a short distance before the vehicle came to stop on the side of the road.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

