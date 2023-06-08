Police investigating shooting on I-85 in north Charlotte

A shooting was reported on Interstate 85 Thursday afternoon in north Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over two different scenes in north Charlotte. Police were investigating near a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on I-85 near Beatties Ford Road; we could see bulletholes on the driver’s side of the SUV, and one of the windows appeared to be broken. The second scene was at a Bojangles on Statesville Road near Beatties Ford Road, and Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted multiple police cars and an ambulance.

MEDIC confirmed that paramedics went to the Bojangles after the shooting call on I-85. One patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released any details yet.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

