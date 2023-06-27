Police investigating shooting and accident on 19th Street

Jun. 27—Police are investigating a Monday shooting that left a young woman in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Patrol officers responded to a call of "shots fired" just after 4:30 p.m., followed by a reported two-vehicle crash on 19th Street between Falls Street and Welch Avenue.

Investigators said it appeared that the female driver of a blue Chevy Avalanche veered into a red mini van. They said the driver, who was traveling down 19th Street, may have lost control of her vehicle after being shot in the head.

Detectives are reportedly looking into whether the shots came from inside or outside the mini van.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is described as about 18 and from Niagara Falls. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized before she was transported to ECMC in Buffalo.

The driver of the mini van reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The area of 19th Street between Cudaback and Welch avenues was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for several hours as Crime Scene Unit detectives gathered evidence.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives said their investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.