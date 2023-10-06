Police investigating shooting on Amarillo Boulevard overnight

One man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument while visiting a food truck on Amarillo Boulevard overnight, according to the police.

On Friday, Oct. 6, at about 2:37 a.m., Amarillo officers were at an area hospital on an unrelated incident and were advised a gunshot victim had been brought in by a private vehicle, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said.

The man's injuries were serious but determined by medical staff to not be life-threatening. The shooting had occurred in the 2600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East, according to police. APD said the man was there at a food truck with friends, when the suspect approached and the two got into an argument.

Witnesses said they heard three shots fired, and then they rushed the injured person to the hospital.

The suspect is not in custody.

This case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police seek info on suspect after shooting on Amarillo Blvd.