Police investigating shooting at American Dream mall that sent shoppers fleeing

EAST RUTHERFORD — Police are investigating a shooting at American Dream mall Thursday evening that sent shoppers running for a safe place to hide.

The New Jersey State Police tweeted that they are investigating a "shooting incident" that occurred around 5:50 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m. there was a heavy police presence at the mall from multiple agencies, including the New Jersey State Police.

A heavy police presence at the American Dream mall on Thursday evening, April 7, 2022.

Isabella O’Malley, 23, was on the third floor of the mall with her mother and younger brother when she said they heard two shots.

“At first we didn’t think it was gunfire but then we saw people running and we knew something was wrong,” O’Malley said.

She said they tried to run into a store but the stores were already beginning to close their gates so they ran down the escalators to the bottom floor. When they got to the parking deck, police were already there telling shoppers to get in their cars and leave.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday night. He advised the public to stay clear of the area.

"Anyone looking to reunite with any family members, please go to Lot 26," the state police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream shooting: Gov. Murphy tells residents to avoid area