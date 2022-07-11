2 dead, 1 critical after triple shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex in Cobb County.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the scene where several police cars have blocked off one of the buildings at the Premier Apartments.

Police confirmed to Moore than one man and one woman died in the shooting. A second woman is in critical condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they found all three victims inside the apartment. The victims’ names have not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police remain on the scene at the Premier Apartments, which are located less than 1.5 miles from Six Flags Over Georgia and Interstate 20.

IN OTHER NEWS:



