Police investigating shooting in Apple Valley on Sunday

A man was shot and injured in Apple Valley on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities say at 12:48 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of Pennock Avenue. When they arrived, they learned a 36-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital by a relative. His injuries appeared to be not be life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooter fled on foot. Authorities have identified him and say that the suspect and victim knew one another and that there is no danger to the public.

No further information was available Sunday night.

