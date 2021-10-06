4 wounded in Texas school shooting; manhunt underway for suspected student gunman

Minyvonne Burke
·1 min read

Four people were wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, that police believe began with a fight.

One person had minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said at a news conference. Three others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Police believe three of the victims were students and the fourth may have been a teacher. Two of the victims are believed to have been shot.

The suspect was identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18. Authorities said the shooter is no longer on the premises, which is about 22 miles east of Fort Worth. He is said to be traveling in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger, according to officials.

"This is not a random act of violence," authorities said. "This is a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon."

Several law enforcement agencies, including Arlington and Mansfield police, responded to the school following calls around 9:15 a.m. about a shooting. The Dallas Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also on scene.

Although the school is located in Arlington, it is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District. In a letter to parents, the district called the incident an "active shooter situation" and said students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices, according to the news station.

Just after 12 p.m. ET, students were seen leaving the school in a single-file line.

Parents are being asked to go to the Center for Performing Arts where students will eventually be taken to once the school is secured, police said.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.

