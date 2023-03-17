Police investigating a shooting at a business in Springfield

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at the 425 Club on Harrison Street in Springfield.

Police and medics were dispatched to 425 Harrison St. just about 9:30 p.m. on the report that one person was shot.

The condition of the victim, believed to be a female, was not known, a Springfield police sergeant told News Center 7.

We’re working to learn more. We will update this developing report as details become available.



