Police investigating shooting in Cedar Creek neighborhood after one man shot

Oct. 1—An Aiken County man was shot just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 25, during an incident on Club Drive in the Cedar Creek neighborhood.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Toolebeck Road in reference to a victim being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies stated the victim had a gunshot wound to the left forearm, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the victim "left and refused to cooperate any further," according to the report.

Police located a vehicle "with bullet holes in it and shell casings around the vehicle" and located "more shell casings in the driveway of the residence and in the road way," according to the report.

Police have not named any suspects or made any arrests. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.