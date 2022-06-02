Police investigating shooting at Clayton County auto parts store
Clayton County police are investigating after a person was shot at a auto parts store Thursday afternoon.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene in Riverdale, where windows at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store were shattered.
Police said a person was shot at the store and taken to the hospital for treatment. A suspect is in custody.
Police have not identified the victim or the shooter, or said what may have led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening.