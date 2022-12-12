Police investigating a shooting at a Clovis apartment complex that sent man to hospital

A man was shot Sunday evening near a Clovis apartment complex.

Officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to shots being fired at 9:42 p.m. at the Scottsmen Too Apartments on West Bullard near Minnewawa avenues, Clovis Sgt. Jesus Santillan said.

Officers arrived and located a man who had been shot, he said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Santillan said officers are investigating two crime scenes that are related to the shooting. One area being investigated is in front of the west side of the complex between Scotty Street and Anita Avenue, and the other is west of the location near the canal bank.

It is not known what led up to the shooting or how many shooters were involved, Santillan said. Multiple shell casings were found on the roadway.

“We interviewed multiple witnesses that were on scene,” Santillan said. “They were either standing because they heard something or saw something. Multiple witnesses were contacted because we still need to decipher whatever information they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800.