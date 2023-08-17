Police investigating shooting in Columbia City

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Columbia City.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

SPD said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

One victim was taken to Harborview in stable condition.

SPD is asking people to avoid the area.

