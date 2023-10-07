Police investigating shooting at Cookeville park

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Cookeville are investigating a shooting that happened at a park Friday evening.

The Cookeville Police Department said just after 5 p.m., officers were sent to West End Park, located on West End Street, to investigate reports of a shooting.

Thieves use bear spray in Nordstrom robbery

One person was transported to the hospital while two suspects wearing dark clothing reportedly ran away, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cookeville police at 931-526-2125.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.