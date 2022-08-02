Police: Teen accidently shot, killed by brother Monday night

A 14-year-old has died after being shot in Dayton Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports.

“My son’s friend just got shot in the head accidently,” a 911 caller said in a call obtained through a public records request.

Maj. Brian Johns confirmed the teen was shot in the head and died from his injuries yesterday.

Johns said investigators believe the teen was shot accidently by his 17-year-old brother. The brother was located today and was brought in for questioning.

“We do believe that the gunfire occurred from like horseplay,” Johns said.

Johns said that evidence showed that they may have been taking photos for social media with the gun when it went off.

“That weapon was loaded and they mishandled it and pulled the trigger, and now a young man has lost his life,” Johns said.

The incident is under investigation.



