Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton on Monday.

Police were called to respond to the shooting in the 1200 block of West First Street, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed. The shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was on scene and reported seeing multiple Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape around a house.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and will continue updating this story.