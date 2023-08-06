Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of West Riverview Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

>> 1 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Darke County

Dispatchers confirmed that police are on the scene of a shooting. Further information about injuries or what led up to the shooting was unavailable.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.