Police investigating shooting in Dayton; at least 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton Monday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to investigate a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

>> SWAT, police surrounding Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located

One medic transported a person to an area hospital, according to dispatch.

Dispatch records indicate a person reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound also showed up to an area hospital. It was not immediately known if this was related to the shooting investigation on Yale Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.







