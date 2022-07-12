Police investigating shooting in Dayton; at least 1 injured
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton Monday evening.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to investigate a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to initial reports.
>> SWAT, police surrounding Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located
One medic transported a person to an area hospital, according to dispatch.
Dispatch records indicate a person reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound also showed up to an area hospital. It was not immediately known if this was related to the shooting investigation on Yale Avenue.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.