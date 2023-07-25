Police investigating after shooting in Dayton, suspect shows up at hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting in Dayton Monday.

Around 3:20 p.m. Dayton police were called to the 3400 block of Wonderview Drive to reports of shots fired, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

Dispatch notes indicated that 10-15 shots were heard coming from a backyard in the area as well as screaming, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

A victim and a suspect had exchanged gunfire before officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson or DPD confirmed.

Police were later called to Miami Valley Hospital when the suspect arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

They are currently not in custody, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by DPD’s Violent Offender Unit.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.