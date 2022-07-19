Police investigating shooting death on city's northeast side

Jul. 19—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating or identifying anyone who might have been connected to the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning on the city's northeast side.

According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street shortly after midnight Saturday in reference to a person who was shot during a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Jalen Dowling inside a residence, and he was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, per the release, and an autopsy has been scheduled at the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police did not release any further details about Saturday's incident, including whether Dowling was an intended target of the shooting or what a possible motive might have been.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.