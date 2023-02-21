Police investigating shooting death of Huber Heights City Schools staff member

Miami Township police are investigating the shooting death of a Huber Heights City Schools staff member.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Eckley Boulevard regarding a female shot, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Mackenzie Battle deceased.

Huber Heights City Schools announced Monday there would be no school Tuesday as the community mourns the loss of a staff member, who they identified as Battle.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of death.

The police department says the case remains open and detectives are pursuing all leads.

