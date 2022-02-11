Police investigating shooting death of a man in East St. Louis. Here’s what we know

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police.

Agents of the Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of N. 44th Street about 2:30 p.m., a press release states.

The victim, who was 24 years old and from St. Louis, was taken to a local hospital where he died, the release statess.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the shooting or knows anything about it to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

No further information was released.