Police investigating shooting death of man outside Waterbury restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting outside of a restaurant in Waterbury that left a 32-year-old man dead early Thursday morning.

Waterbury Police Department officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. According to police, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside in the parking lot.

Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old Waterbury man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation involving the victim occurred outside the restaurant, according to police.

Police said there was no information available about a suspect at this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.